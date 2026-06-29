Doha, Qatar: Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index gained 3.06 points, or 0.03%, at the start of Monday's trading, to reach 10,296 points compared to the previous session’s close, supported by four sectors.

Market data showed positive performance in the Telecoms sector by (+0.29%), Industrials (+0.21%), Real Estate (+0.14%), and Banks and Financial Services (+0.10%). On the other hand, performance was negative for Insurance (-0.26%) and Transportation (-0.27%). Meanwhile, Consumer Goods and Services was stable at 0.00%.

By 10:00 am, trading turnover reached QAR 58.543 million, with 25.805 million shares traded in 3,148 transactions.

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