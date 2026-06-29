MUSCAT - Electric trucks are gaining traction in Oman's transportation and logistics sector, with companies increasingly adopting them as a more efficient and sustainable alternative. This reflects a significant shift in the transportation system and directly supports the reduction of operational costs and emissions.

In this context, Oman Flour Mills Company recently received its new electric prime mover, affirming that this step will contribute to enhancing the competitiveness of national industries, developing the food security sector, and improving operational efficiency, in addition to reducing environmental and noise pollution and lowering carbon emissions.

The company indicated that using electric trucks can achieve operational savings of up to 70% compared to traditional methods, due to lower energy and maintenance costs and increased operational efficiency.

In the logistics sector, Sohar Port and Freezone witnessing the launch of its first fleet of electric container trucks through Hutchison Ports Sohar, a first for Omani ports. According to official data, the fleet consists of 15 smart electric trucks operating within the Container Terminal, with the aim of directly reducing emissions, increasing operational efficiency, and supporting the transition to low-carbon, smart ports. These trucks feature advanced operating technologies, including intelligent driving systems, high-capacity batteries, and rapid battery swapping capabilities that allow for continuous, 24/7 operation.

Omani companies, along with port operators, are moving towards increased reliance on electric vehicles as part of a broader transformation in the transportation sector. This transformation aims to reduce operating costs, decrease dependence on traditional fuels, and improve the efficiency of supply chains, thereby enhancing the competitiveness of the national economy.

Experts in the transport and energy sectors believe this transformation will yield numerous economic benefits, most notably reduced transportation and logistics costs, attracting investment in clean technologies, developing charging infrastructure, creating new job opportunities in renewable energy and advanced technologies, and strengthening Oman's position as a regional hub for sustainable transport.

The Sultanate is also witnessing growing investments in charging station projects, clean energy technologies, and battery components, as part of a strategic approach to building an integrated electric transport system that supports the national economy and promotes long-term sustainability.

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