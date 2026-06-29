MUSCAT - Omran Group, the Omani government’s executive for tourism development, says it is making headway in the development of a sizable portfolio of upscale lifestyle destinations and resorts across the Sultanate - projects designed to enhance Oman’s tourism and hospitality appeal.

The projects, entailing multiple billion dollars of investment, will significantly bolster the Group’s expansive portfolio of assets currently distributed across the hospitality sector (33 properties), urban communities and Integrated Tourism Complexes (14 destinations), and experiential initiatives (18 in total).

Summing up its overall performance in 2025, Omran Group said: “Through targeted investments, global alliances, and active participation in leading international platforms, the Group reinforced its role in enhancing destination competitiveness, enabling private sector participation, and delivering sustainable, long-term value to the national economy.

The Group also successfully attracted foreign direct investment totaling RO 243.8 million, reflecting growing investor confidence in the opportunities offered by Oman’s tourism sector,” Omran - part of Oman Investment Authority (OIA) - added in its newly published 2025 Annual Report.

Among the flagship projects is The Chedi Ras Al Hadd, a five-star beachfront resort on Oman’s eastern coastline that will feature 250 luxury rooms designed to blend seamlessly with the area’s distinctive natural environment. Construction is progressing steadily, with overall physical completion exceeding 69% as of end-2025, positioning the resort as a major new luxury destination in the emerging Ras Al Hadd tourism corridor.

In Musandam Governorate, Omran is partnering with international hospitality brands to create world-class destinations. Club Med Musandam, the first Club Med resort in the Middle East, unveiled its architectural design in 2025 following an international competition won by renowned design firm AW. Inspired by Omani heritage and Musandam’s spectacular fjords, the resort is expected to generate more than 1,000 direct and indirect jobs while establishing the governorate as a leading destination for sustainable luxury tourism.

The group has also partnered with Enevoria to introduce Oman’s first Nobu resort at the Yiti Integrated Tourism Development near Muscat. Set on a 75,000-square-metre site, the project will comprise a Nobu-branded hotel, branded residences, the signature Nobu restaurant, a private beach, premium dining venues, wellness facilities and recreational amenities, further strengthening Oman’s appeal in the global luxury hospitality market.

Additional partnerships include an agreement with VA Group to develop the Muttrah Waterfront - the first phase of the Port Sultan Qaboos masterplan - and the third phase of Yiti Integrated Tourism Development, reinforcing Omran’s commitment to creating vibrant mixed-use urban and tourism destinations.

Construction of the Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Muscat at The Sustainable City – Yiti continued to make strong progress during 2025, reaching approximately 81.2% completion by the end of December. The five-star beachfront resort will comprise 140 hotel rooms and suites, 30 luxury villas, the brand's signature Nikki Beach Club, multiple restaurants, and a Nikki Spa, adding another internationally branded luxury hospitality destination to Oman's premium tourism portfolio.

Meanwhile, in collaboration with Mohsin Haider Darwish Group, Omran is developing Alie Nivas, a hyper-luxury resort in Musandam featuring 30 exclusive cliffside villas, a Michelin-star restaurant and private wellness suites. Operated by Van de Bunt International, the project combines ultra-premium tourism with renewable energy solutions, environmentally responsible construction and opportunities for local SMEs.

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