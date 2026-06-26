Oman Tourism Development Company (Omran) is expected to award the contract for the Detailed Design and Construction of the Ras Al Shajar Main Construction Package in the third quarter, a source aware of the details said.

The design-and-build tender was issued on 8 February 2026, with bids originally due on 14 March before the submission deadline was extended to 8 April 2026.

The project, located in the Qurayat region of northern Oman, involves the construction and commissioning of infrastructure for a 3.4-square-kilometre nature adventure park.

“The contract is expected to be awarded in July 2026, with project completion targeted for the third quarter of 2028,” the source told Zawya Projects.

The development will feature a 41-metre observation Sky Tower overlooking the nature reserve, an indoor nature experience centre with interactive exhibits showcasing local flora and fauna, eco-friendly hospitality and support facilities, and a Nature Sanctuary Experiential Centre.

The scope also includes guided 4x4 routes for electric self-drive vehicles, together with an extensive network of hiking and cycling trails.

According to project information, 13 companies purchased tender documents, while three submitted financial bids, namely Al Zarraq Trading Enterprises, Al-Artqa Trading and Construction and Edaad National.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.