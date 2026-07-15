Egypt - Misr Abu Dhabi for Real Estate Investments (MAD), a real estate investment, asset management, and asset transformation company, has unveiled its growth and expansion strategy, focused on unlocking value across a diversified portfolio of real estate assets.

During a press conference, the company announced plans to develop an integrated hospitality project at a strategic location opposite the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), underscoring its focus on capitalising on opportunities in the tourism and hospitality sectors while enhancing the investment value of strategically located real estate assets.

Backed by the legacy and institutional strength of one of Egypt’s oldest financial institutions, MAD is pursuing a strategy centred on revitalising underutilised real estate assets and land banks while optimising their performance.

By combining the governance standards of the banking sector with specialised real estate expertise, the company aims to activate these assets, improve their performance, and align them with current and future market demand.

MAD said its approach is based on active asset management and partnership-driven execution, with an emphasis on creating sustainable long-term value rather than pursuing rapid expansion.

The company’s portfolio spans five sectors: residential, commercial, administrative, tourism and hospitality, and healthcare. It also highlighted several projects that reflect this strategy, including the planned hotel development opposite the Grand Egyptian Museum.

The project, which will be developed in partnership with a leading investor, is envisioned as an integrated hospitality destination comprising a hotel, retail outlets, restaurants, and cafés, designed to serve visitors to one of Egypt’s most prominent cultural and tourism landmarks.

In Ras Sedr, South Sinai Governorate, MAD also showcased the Blue Bay project. Following the comprehensive renovation of the development and the successful operational launch of its first phase, the company is now preparing to begin work on the second phase.

Reflecting on the company’s vision, Maged Salah El Din, CEO of Misr Abu Dhabi, said: “Egypt’s real estate sector is creating significant opportunities for investors and operators who can unlock value from existing assets. At MAD, our focus is on identifying assets with strong underlying fundamentals and transforming them into destinations and developments that meet evolving market demand.”

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