DUBAI - The Halal Trade and Marketing Centre (HTMC), an initiative of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) headquartered in Dubai Airport Freezone (DAFZ), today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Korea International Trade Association (KITA), aimed at supporting Korean companies seeking to enter or expand their presence in halal markets across the UAE and the wider Middle East and Africa region.

The partnership comes amid the rapid growth of the global Islamic economy, which reached US$2.60 trillion in 2024 and is expected to rise to US$3.56 trillion by 2029. Key sectors including halal food, pharmaceuticals, modest fashion, tourism, and Islamic media continue to record strong growth, driven by rising global demand across both Muslim and non-Muslim markets. As this growth continues, the UAE continues to strengthen its position as a strategic gateway for halal trade and a key hub connecting global markets with growth opportunities across the Middle East and Africa.

Under the MoU, both parties will work to enhance the readiness of Korean companies to capitalise on opportunities within halal markets through structured advisory and mentoring programmes for members of KITA. These programmes will support companies in understanding market requirements, relevant halal certification and accreditation systems, and entry frameworks, thereby strengthening their ability to scale and expand across the region.

The two sides will also collaborate on developing structured business matchmaking initiatives that connect Korean companies with buyers, importers, distributors, retailers, and potential commercial partners across GCC and wider MENA markets, helping convert opportunities into tangible business partnerships.

Further areas of cooperation include facilitating engagement with key halal ecosystem stakeholders across the region, including accreditation bodies, regulatory authorities, specialised institutions, and industry associations. This will support the development of a fully integrated network that enables faster market access and stronger commercial connectivity for Korean companies entering halal markets.

Amna Lootah, Director-General of Dubai Airport Freezone (DAFZ), said, “This MoU reflects the importance of building bridges of cooperation that combine commercial expertise with specialised knowledge of the halal sector. Through the Halal Trade and Marketing Centre, we aim to enable Korean companies to better understand target market requirements, benefit from structured advisory programmes, and strengthen engagement with relevant stakeholders and potential partners, supporting their growth and expansion across regional and global halal markets.”

She added, “This partnership aligns with our efforts to reinforce Dubai’s position as a global hub for halal trade and to connect international companies with the significant opportunities available across the Middle East and Africa.”

Philjae Park, President of KITA MENA HQ, said, “This MoU marks an important step in enhancing Korean companies’ access to halal markets in the region. By combining business matchmaking, specialised advisory support, and institutional engagement, we aim to create a supportive environment that enables Korean companies to benefit from the significant opportunities within the halal economy and strengthen their presence in high-growth markets.”