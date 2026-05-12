ABU DHABI - DP World and Al Dahra Holding, a multinational agribusiness headquartered in Abu Dhabi, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore opportunities aimed at strengthening food security and advancing agri-logistics capabilities across the GCC and globally.

The partnership aligns with broader regional efforts to enhance food security and build more resilient and integrated supply chains across the GCC.

The agreement sets out a framework for collaboration on the development of end-to-end supply chain solutions for the efficient movement, storage, and distribution of food and agricultural commodities, leveraging DP World’s global logistics infrastructure and Al Dahra’s expertise in agricultural production, sourcing, and procurement.

This includes the potential for dedicated logistics and port infrastructure to import, store, process, and distribute food commodities across the GCC, and cold chain and warehousing solutions for perishable goods such as fresh produce, grains, and processed foods. It will also explore joint investments in logistics facilities, free zone operations, and agri-food processing hubs, particularly within Abu Dhabi and the wider GCC region.

DP World and Al Dahra will also explore opportunities to expand and optimise global sourcing corridors across Africa, Eastern Europe, Central Asia, and the Americas.

In addition, the partners will explore technology-driven supply chain solutions, including digital platforms, traceability systems, and smart logistics tools, to enhance efficiency, transparency, and supply-chain resilience.

The collaboration will also support closer alignment on regulatory frameworks, including food safety standards and customs processes, to facilitate smoother cross-border trade.

Yuvraj Narayan, Group CEO of DP World, said that this collaboration reflects DP World’s commitment to enabling resilient and sustainable global supply chains. "By combining our logistics capabilities with Al Dahra’s agribusiness expertise, we aim to deliver innovative solutions that support food security and economic growth across the region and beyond.”

Arnoud van den Berg, Group CEO of Al Dahra, stated, “Through this partnership, Al Dahra aims to strengthen our ability to reliably source, move, and distribute essential food commodities at scale. This collaboration with DP World supports our long-term commitment to food security, while enhancing the efficiency and resilience of agri-food supply chains across the GCC and international markets.”