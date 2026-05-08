Ekiti State has intensified efforts to position itself as Nigeria’s leading hub for poultry production, with a renewed focus on youth-driven agribusiness, value addition, and modern livestock practices.

The Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Ebenezer Boluwade, disclosed this in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, during the opening of a training programme on good animal husbandry practices for participants of the Ekiti Broiler Production Scheme (EBOPS) and other stakeholders.

The training was organised by the State Coordination Office of the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support (L-PRES) Project.

Boluwade said the initiative forms part of a broader strategy to strengthen the poultry value chain and enhance productivity through improved management practices.

He noted that the training is designed to equip participants with practical knowledge to minimise production costs while maximising profit.

Highlighting the growth of EBOPS since its inception in 2023, the commissioner revealed that the scheme began with just 20 participants and 10,000 birds at the Livestock Development Centre in Erifun, Ado-Ekiti.

According to him, the state government invested in the renovation of critical infrastructure at the centre and provided essential inputs such as feed, day-old chicks, vaccines, and veterinary support to participants.

He added that the programme has since expanded significantly, with six additional rearing centres established across the state and over 200 youths trained in four batches.

“In total, more than 150,000 birds have been produced and sold within and outside Ekiti, creating employment opportunities and boosting the local economy,” he said.

Boluwade further disclosed that the L-PRES project has secured approval for the establishment of a broiler processing plant in the state, a development he described as a “game changer” for the poultry industry.

The facility, he explained, would eliminate the need to transport live birds outside the state for processing, reduce risks, and enable farmers to earn more through value addition.

The commissioner also noted that three farmer field schools have been set up across the state’s senatorial districts to promote innovation and continuous learning among poultry farmers.

He emphasised that the livestock sub-sector holds vast economic potential and that the government is committed to supporting farmers through infrastructure development, access to credit, market linkages, and conflict resolution mechanisms.

Commending the L-PRES team for organising the training, Boluwade urged participants to take full advantage of the opportunity to improve their operations.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Ebenezer Ojo, said the training was designed to strengthen the capacity of farmers in the poultry sector.

Speaking further, the State Coordinator of L-PRES, Olayinka Adedipe, said the training was designed to boost the capacity of participants in efficient and effective poultry production.

He stressed that adherence to good animal husbandry practices remains critical to achieving the state’s ambition of becoming Nigeria’s foremost poultry production hub.

On his part, the lead consultant, Dr Abiola Salako, who acknowledged the dynamic nature of broiler production, explained that participants would be engaged in the latest practices aimed at maximising production levels in the state.

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