Arab Finance: The Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) announced the prices of basic food commodities and vegetables in the local market on Wednesday, May 13th.

Rice costs about EGP 34.6, reflecting a daily increase of 0.1%.

On the other hand, the price of packaged flour fell by 0.7% to EGP 25.2.

Meanwhile, the packaged sugar was priced at EGP 33.1 per kilogram.

Sunflower oil rose by 0.5% to EGP 99.4 per kilogram.

In the vegetable market, tomatoes were priced at EGP 27.3 per kilogram, whereas potatoes declined by 5.8% to EGP 13.8 per kilogram.