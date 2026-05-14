Arab Finance: Egypt’s Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA) increased electricity prices for several economic and service sectors, including underground operations (Metro), agriculture and irrigation activities, and water companies.

The announcement included revised pricing for high- and extra-high-voltage consumers, including Cairo Metro and major industrial users.

Prices for medium-voltage energy used for irrigation and by water and sewage companies were hiked to EGP 2.55 per kilowatt-hour (kWh).

For extra-high-voltage usage, electricity prices for the Egyptian Chemical Industries (KIMA) increased to EGP 1.89 per kWh.

Electricity distributors linked to the national transmission grid will pay EGP 1.84 per kWh, while the Cairo Metro will face tariffs of EGP 1.89 per kWh.

As for high-voltage users, tariffs for Cairo Metro hit EGP 2.05 per kWh, while transmission-linked distribution companies will pay EGP 2 per kWh.

In April, the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy raised electricity prices for some residential and commercial consumption brackets. The decision came due to an acute and unprecedented global energy crisis driven by the war in the Gulf region.