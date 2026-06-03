Arab Finance: The Egyptian Tax Authority (ETA) said that the tax amendments currently under discussion in Parliament regarding the scheduled tax on natural gas will not lead to any increase in household natural gas prices or impose additional financial burdens on consumers, as per a statement.

Rasha Abdel Aal, Head of the ETA, explained that the proposed amendments target the entity responsible for purchasing and selling natural gas, which is legally obligated to pay and remit the scheduled tax to the Ministry of Finance.

She also stressed that end consumers are not directly subject to this tax and that the amendments will not affect the value of citizens' natural gas bills.

Moreover, Abdel Aal added that the government is committed to ensuring that citizens incur no additional costs resulting from legislative amendments to the tax system. She noted that the purpose of the amendments is to regulate and develop tax collection mechanisms in line with the applicable legal and regulatory frameworks.

She also affirmed the Ministry of Finance's and the ETA's commitment to balancing the implementation of tax reform programs in accordance with international best practices while supporting economic and social stability. This includes simplifying and developing tax systems and improving services provided to taxpayers.

According to Abdel Aal, efforts to modernize the tax system aim to enhance collection efficiency, streamline tax procedures, and support economic activity without imposing new burdens on citizens or increasing the cost of essential services.