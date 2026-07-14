Arab Finance: The Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) announced the prices of fertilizers and building materials on Monday, July 13th.

A ton of investment-grade steel reached EGP 38,756, reflecting a 2.1% increase daily.

Ezz Steel also climbed by 1.5% to EGP 40,656 per ton.

The price of grey cement reached EGP 4,071 per ton, marking a 1.1% daily rise.

Regarding fertilizers, a ton of ammonium sulfate rose by 9.6% to EGP 21,033, while ammonium nitrate fell by 4.3% to EGP 25,175 per ton.

Finally, the price of urea decreased by 3.2% to EGP 26,071 per ton.