Arab Finance: Prices for several building materials and fertilizers fluctuated during trading on Wednesday, July 8th, according to the information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

A ton of ammonium sulfate dropped by 5.5% to EGP 19,731, while the price of ammonium nitrate decreased by 0.6% to EGP 25,265 per ton.

Likewise, the urea decreased by 0.4% to EGP 25,863 per ton.

In the building materials sector, the price of a ton of grey cement fell by 1.6% to EGP 4,053.

On the other hand, the price of a ton of investment-grade steel climbed by 0.4% to EGP 38,249.

The price of a ton of Ezz Steel also rose by 0.3% to EGP 39,914.