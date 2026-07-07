Arab Finance: The prices of fertilizers and building materials showed varied movements on Monday, July 6th, 2026, according to the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

The price of ammonium sulfate increased by 2.5% to EGP 21,312 per ton. The ammonium nitrate also jumped by 1.9% to EGP 25,718 per ton.

Likewise, a ton of urea climbed by 3.2% to EGP 26,568.

In the building materials sector, the price of grey cement rose by 2.7% to EGP 4,043 per ton.

On the other hand, the price of investment-grade steel decreased by 0.5% to record EGP 38,348 per ton.

Ezz steel also decreased slightly by 0.1% to reach EGP 40,209 per ton.