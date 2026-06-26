Arab Finance: The prices of building materials and fertilizers in Egyptian markets climbed on Thursday, June 25th, according to data from the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

The price of a ton of ammonium sulfate hit EGP 20,314, reflecting a daily increase of 4.2%.

A ton of ammonium nitrate rose by 1.4% to EGP 25,492, while the price of urea climbed by 1.4% to EGP 26,223 per ton.

In the building materials sector, the price of a ton of grey cement went up by 0.3% to EGP 4,094.

The investment-grade steel amounted to EGP 38,503 per ton, while the price of a ton of Ezz Steel stood at EGP 39,859.