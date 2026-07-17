A fully owned subsidiary of Dubai Investment Company has signed an agreement to acquire 80% stake in Clemenceau Medical Center.

The acquisition by Dubai Investments Industries LLC will be through a non-cash deal with two existing shareholders, a DFM bourse statement said.

Khansaheb Investment LLC will sell a 55% stake while Clemenceau Medical Company S.A.E.M.L, will sell 25%.

The full terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Dubai Healthcare City-based CMC is a provider of advanced healthcare services.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com