UAE wealth fund Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) has announced that it has acquired Rs730 million ($7.6 million) worth of shares in leading Indian building materials and steel supplier SG Mart.

ADIA picked up 1.123 million shares (0.89% stake) in the Indian company, at Rs650 per share. Canada’s Public Sector Pension Investment Board also picked up 1 million shares at Rs649.98 per unit.

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