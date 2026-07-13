South Africa's government has agreed to allow the ​private sector ⁠to import, distribute and administer foot-and-mouth ‌disease vaccines, farmer groups said on Friday, as the ​country steps up efforts to contain its ​worst outbreak ​in years.

The government has previously controlled all foot-and-mouth vaccine imports as well as ⁠the inoculation of livestock.

Farmer groups, the Free State Agriculture and Southern African Agri Initiative as well as business ​advocacy ‌unit Sakeliga, had ⁠sued the ⁠government, saying its response to the outbreak was "fragmented, ​slow and structurally incapable ‌of matching the scale and ⁠pace of the outbreak".

The parties have now agreed to settle that litigation after the government agreed to allow private procurement and administration of FMD vaccines, Sakeliga said in a statement.

The government will continue with ‌its plan to vaccinate 80% of South ⁠Africa's national cattle herd, ​estimated at about 14 million.

The government has faced criticism from livestock farmers, who ​say ‌they are suffering heavy losses ⁠over its handling ​of the outbreak.