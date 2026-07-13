Mubadala Bio has announced the launch of new hemodialysis products through its subsidiary Wellpharma, one of its Abu Dhabi-based manufacturing facilities. This milestone marks the first time hemodialysis concentrate solutions are being manufactured locally in the UAE.

The launch introduces eight hospital-grade hemodialysis solutions designed to support dialysis procedures for patients with kidney failure. Hemodialysis is a life-sustaining treatment used when the kidneys are no longer able to effectively filter toxins and excess fluids from the blood. During the procedure, dialysis solutions play a critical role in helping restore electrolyte balance and remove waste products from the bloodstream.

Dr. Bakheet Al Katheeri, CEO of Mubadala's UAE Investments Platform and Chairman of Mubadala Bio, said, “Since the launch of Mubadala Bio in 2025, we have continued to make significant progress in advancing capabilities across the life sciences sector. The introduction of locally manufactured hemodialysis solutions marks an important milestone, given the critical role these products play within the healthcare ecosystem. We remain committed to supporting the continued development of strategic healthcare capabilities and strengthening access to essential medical products”

Dr. Essam Mohamed, Group CEO, Mubadala Bio, said, “The launch of the new hemodialysis solutions marks an important milestone for us as well as for the wider healthcare sector in the UAE. By producing them locally, we are ensuring more consistent supply of critical therapies for patients who depend on dialysis treatments while reinforcing our capabilities in the production of essential and specialized hospital-based therapies.”

Hamad Almarzooqi, Group Deputy CEO, Mubadala Bio, said, “Strengthening local manufacturing capabilities is central to supporting Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s ambition to become a leading hub for life sciences. Building a globally competitive sector requires strong domestic capabilities across the pharmaceutical value chain. The launch of locally manufactured hemodialysis solutions marks an important step in advancing these capabilities."