Abu Dhabi has announced two strategic collaborations with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to advance next-generation cancer research and accelerate the journey from scientific discovery to real-world impact, leveraging the Emirate's intelligent life sciences ecosystem to strengthen global collaboration in oncology and precision medicine.

The initiatives, announced during BIO International Convention 2026 in San Diego, bring together the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), Future Health – A Global Initiative by Abu Dhabi, and MIT's Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research, to create new pathways for research, talent development and clinical innovation across the cancer care continuum.

The first collaboration establishes a strategic partnership between DoH and the MIT Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research will advance AI-enabled oncology research, translational science and bioconvergence innovation.

Through the Emirate’s integrated ecosystem, the partnership will connect world-class research expertise with the infrastructure, talent and capabilities required to accelerate innovation, and create new opportunities to build, test and scale solutions that can benefit patients in Abu Dhabi and around the world.

In parallel, Future Health has joined the MIT-led BioConvergence Cancer Alliance at MIT's Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research as a founding member. Future Health's ecosystem will gain access to a global coalition of more than 1,000 life scientists, engineers and researchers, creating new opportunities for collaboration, knowledge exchange and scientific advancement. This partnership will also support efforts to accelerate scientific discovery, attract talent, strengthen capabilities and contribute to the development of innovative solutions that improve patient outcomes.

Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said, “Cancer remains one of the defining health challenges of our time, and addressing it requires collaboration across disciplines, sectors and geographies. These collaborations with the MIT Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research and the BioConvergence Cancer Alliance reflect Abu Dhabi’s commitment to advancing a connected ecosystem that brings together scientific discovery, technology, talent and healthcare innovation to create meaningful impact at a population level. Together, we are creating new opportunities to accelerate innovation and support earlier detection, more personalised interventions and better health outcomes for all.”

Matthew Vander Heiden, MD, PhD, Director, MIT’s Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research at MIT, said, “At MIT, we believe the greatest advances in cancer care happen when scientific discovery, technological innovation and real-world implementation come together. Through our collaboration with Abu Dhabi’s health and life sciences ecosystem, we look forward to expanding opportunities for collaborative research and accelerating scientific discovery across oncology and precision medicine for the benefit of patients worldwide.”