SAN DIEGO, USA - The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) and "Boehringer Ingelheim", one of the world's leading biopharmaceutical companies, have entered into a strategic collaboration leveraging Abu Dhabi’s advanced genomics ecosystem to help shape the future of precision medicine in the UAE.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed during the BIO International Convention 2026 in San Diego, USA, in the presence of Her Excellency Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi.

The agreement was formalised by Dr. Mohamed Al Ameri, Division Director of Genome and Biobank at DoH, and Ghaleb Al Ahdab, Head of Public & Government Affairs UAE and Near East at Boehringer Ingelheim.

The partnership will focus on areas including cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, oncology, rare diseases, neurological disorders, metabolic diseases, fibrotic diseases, ophthalmology and immunological conditions. Together, both organisations will explore opportunities to generate scientific insights into the genetic and population-level factors that may influence disease development and response to treatment.

Dr. Asma Al Mannaei, Executive Director of the Health Life Sciences Sector at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said, "Abu Dhabi has established a globally leading, end-to-end ecosystem for genomics and population health research. This collaboration reflects our commitment to fully leverage these capabilities to better understand the determinants of disease development, progression and treatment response across our population. The knowledge we generate will inform future research, advance personalised healthcare approaches, and contribute to more effective, sustainable health outcomes for Abu Dhabi and the wider region."

Ousama Alhaj, General Manager and Head of Human Pharma, Near East and UAE, Boehringer Ingelheim said, “Scientific breakthroughs increasingly emerge at the intersection of data, research, and collaboration. Abu Dhabi has strategically invested in many of the critical enablers of precision medicine, from large-scale genomics programs and advanced research infrastructure to a clear national vision for leading the future of healthcare. Building on these foundations, our partnership with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi reflects a shared commitment to deepen our understanding of disease prevalence, address unmet medical needs, and advance research that enables more precise and meaningful patient outcomes. Together, we are helping shape a future where innovation, science, and collaboration drive better health for generations to come.”