Saudi Arabia - Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital in Jeddah has achieved a new medical milestone by successfully performing the first autologous stem cell transplant in Saudi Arabia’s private healthcare sector for a 55-year-old patient diagnosed with multiple myeloma.

This achievement reflects the hospital’s continued advancement in specialized hematology and oncology care and reinforces its position as a leading provider of advanced healthcare services.

The procedure marks the launch of the hospital’s Stem Cell Transplantation and Cellular Therapy Program, with its first autologous stem cell transplant successfully completed, demonstrating the program’s readiness to provide highly specialized treatments in accordance with the latest international standards and clinical protocols.

Dr. Mazen Fakeeh, President of Fakeeh Care Group, stated that this milestone represents a significant step forward in the Group’s journey toward expanding advanced specialized healthcare services. He noted that it reflects Fakeeh Care Group’s ongoing commitment to delivering world-class medical care while contributing to the continuous advancement of healthcare quality in the Kingdom.

Autologous stem cell transplantation remains one of the key treatment modalities for medically eligible patients with multiple myeloma. The procedure involves collecting the patient’s own stem cells following initial therapy, administering high-dose chemotherapy to eliminate as many cancer cells as possible, and then reinfusing the harvested stem cells to restore bone marrow function and accelerate blood cell recovery. This approach helps achieve deeper treatment responses, prolong disease control, and improve patients’ quality of life.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Ahmed Alsaeed, Consultant of Hematology and Bone Marrow Transplantation at Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital – Jeddah, said that the successful completion of the hospital’s first autologous stem cell transplant reflects the institution’s advanced clinical expertise, specialized infrastructure, and state-of-the-art facilities, enabling patients to access this highly specialized treatment within the Kingdom in line with international standards.

The Oncology Center at Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital – Jeddah is recognized for providing comprehensive cancer care, from early diagnosis and treatment to long-term follow-up. The center brings together a multidisciplinary team of specialists in surgical oncology, medical oncology, radiation oncology, and pathology, supported by specialized nursing staff, psychological support services, and clinical nutrition experts. Patient cases are reviewed through a multidisciplinary Tumor Board to develop individualized treatment plans tailored to each patient’s condition.

The center offers a full spectrum of advanced oncology services, including complex oncologic surgery, minimally invasive and robotic-assisted cancer surgery, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapy, state-of-the-art radiation therapy, early detection and screening programs, as well as psychological and rehabilitation support services for patients and their families.

This achievement further highlights Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital – Jeddah’s leadership in specialized oncology and hematology care and reflects its commitment to delivering advanced, patient-centered treatment through internationally recognized standards, supported by cutting-edge technology and highly specialized medical expertise.

© Copyright 2026 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

