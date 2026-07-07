Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority 'Ashghal' has announced the commencement of construction works for Package 1 of the Roads and Infrastructure Project in Izghawa and Al Thumaid, with a cost of approximately QR 688 million, as part of its ongoing efforts to develop infrastructure and provide integrated services across the country.

Eng. Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Head of the Northern Areas Section at the Roads Projects Department, highlighted the importance of the Izghawa and Al Thumaid Project, noting that it represents a significant investment in modern, sustainable infrastructure that supports the population and urban growth of both areas while enhancing the quality of services provided to residents. He explained that the project will develop the internal road network, improve road safety, and implement comprehensive infrastructure facilities designed to meet both current and future needs.

Eng. Talal Al Mughaiseeb, Roads Engineering Specialist at the Roads Projects Department, stated that the project will provide integrated infrastructure services for 669 citizen plots and several service facilities in Izghawa and Al Thumaid. He added that the project is also designed to support future population growth and the commercial developments currently under construction.

Eng. Talal Al Mughaiseeb explained that the project includes the construction of a modern internal road network aimed at improving traffic flow and enhancing connectivity with main roads and public facilities. It will also deliver advanced infrastructure services, including sewage networks, surface and rainwater drainage networks, and other utility networks.

Package 1 of the Izghawa and Al Thumaid Roads and Infrastructure Project includes the construction and development of 27 km of roads, in addition to 50 km of pedestrian and cycling paths, complete with road safety features, traffic signs, and road markings. The project will also include the installation of 856 street lighting poles and the provision of 3,890 parking spaces.

The works will also include the construction of 39 km of rainwater drainage networks, 18 km of treated sewage effluent (TSE) networks for irrigating landscaped areas, and 23 km of sewage networks.

Package 1 of the Izghawa and Al Thumaid Project is located on the Northwestern outskirts of Doha and covers a total area of approximately 2.71 million square metres. To minimise disruption and accelerate project delivery, the project has been divided into four geographical zones, with construction works being implemented sequentially in each zone.​

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

