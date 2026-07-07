Dubai Chambers has signed a MoU with FedEx, the world’s largest express transportation company, to help local businesses strengthen their export readiness and accelerate international growth through world-class logistics, global connectivity, and trade expertise.

The agreement will help Dubai Chambers' member companies participate more effectively in global trade by combining FedEx's global transportation network, logistics expertise, and trade facilitation capabilities with preferential logistics programmes, streamlined onboarding, and customs advisory support.

The initiative is designed to help SMEs and large enterprises simplify cross-border trade, access new international markets, and compete globally with greater confidence.

The agreement also includes trade facilitation services such as ATA Carnet support, enabling businesses to move goods more efficiently while strengthening Dubai's position as a leading global trade hub.

The MoU was signed at the headquarters of Dubai Chambers by Khalid AlJarwan, Executive Vice President of Commercial and Corporate Services at Dubai Chambers, and Nitin Tatiwala, Vice President, Marketing, Customer Experience and Air Network at FedEx Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa.

“We are committed to developing a supportive environment for the expansion of companies in Dubai and strengthening their presence in regional and international markets,” noted AlJarwan.

"This will be achieved through effective partnerships that facilitate trade and enhance the various services available to the business community," he stated.

The co-operation with FedEx is an important step in supporting companies through advanced logistics solutions and services that improve export readiness and accelerate the delivery of their products and services to global markets, thereby contributing to the sustainable growth of Dubai’s foreign trade, he noted.

Tatiwala said this deal reflects its long-standing commitment to supporting the UAE as a global trade and business hub.

“At FedEx, we believe businesses of every size should have the opportunity to compete on a global stage. By combining our extensive global network, logistics expertise and digital capabilities with Dubai Chambers' strong business ecosystem, we are helping companies simplify cross-border trade, strengthen their export readiness and confidently access new international opportunities,” he added.-TradeArabia News Service