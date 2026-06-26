AKI Logistics, a company of Al Khayyat Investments (AKI), has signed a strategic three-year agreement with NMC Group Services, a leading UAE healthcare service provider, to deliver comprehensive warehousing and logistics solutions that will support its network of medical facilities providing personalised care to patients across the UAE.

The services will be operated through AKI Logistics and will reinforce NMC’s healthcare operations from a dedicated facility in Dubai Investments Park.

Under the agreement, AKI will manage end-to-end logistics for NMC’s healthcare solutions including pharmaceuticals and medical consumables.

The partnership will enable seamless delivery to more than 80 NMC locations nationwide, including in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al-Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain, and Al Ain, it stated.

Samer Sabri, Chief Supply Chain Officer at AKI said: "This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to powering patient care and well-being in mission-critical industries with reliable and agile logistics services that enhance operations and improve efficiency."

"By partnering with NMC in particular, we are proud to be strengthening the resilience and scalability of the UAE’s healthcare supply chain," stated Sabri.

Stefan Sickel, Chief Supply Chain Officer at NMC, said: "Through this collaboration, NMC’s logistics operations will benefit from faster replenishment cycles, greater flexibility in delivery models and improved stock availability, all of which will improve our ability to deliver seamless patient care."

Last year, AKI unveiled its next-generation Fulfilment and Innovation Centre in Dubai. The one-million-sq-ft facility has quadrupled the company’s fulfilment capacity in the UAE to over 1.5 million units per day, while incorporating provisions for future expansion by an additional 200,000 sq ft. The facility already services more than 30,000 business customers.

With its four-decade legacy in the UAE and extensive expertise in integrated logistics, AKI was an early investor in facilities in Dubai Investments Park (DIP), and today operates across multiple sectors spanning pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, retail, food and non-food consumer goods, fitness, automotive, environmental services, logistics, manufacturing, and contracting.

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