ABU DHABI - The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) has announced a collaboration with global pharmaceutical leader MSD (Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, New Jersey, USA) to explore the feasibility of establishing a logistics hub in Abu Dhabi’s Health, Endurance, Longevity, and Medicine (HELM) Cluster.

This important hub is intended to strengthen regional medical supply chain security and resilience, while aiming to accelerate access to innovative health solutions, further highlighting Abu Dhabi as a resilient, future-ready life sciences hub.

Subject to the completion of implementation activities and applicable approvals, the MSD regional hub is expected to support the distribution of a broad portfolio of products across a number of regional markets. Beyond strengthening regional supply chain resilience, the hub is designed to improve access to innovative therapies and create the infrastructure required to support the commercialisation and scaling of next-generation health innovations across the region.

The agreement reflects Abu Dhabi's position as a strategic gateway for life sciences innovation and contributes to the emirate's intelligent life sciences ecosystem, where discovery, development, manufacturing, and healthcare implementation come together within a single environment to accelerate impact at scale.

Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said, “MSD’s intention to establish its regional hub in Abu Dhabi reflects the strength of this environment and the emirate’s role as a trusted partner for global healthcare leaders. For patients across the region, this milestone brings life-saving therapies closer. For the world, it reinforces Abu Dhabi’s readiness to scale health innovation and impact globally.”

Ashraf Mallak, Managing Director MSD Gulf Countries, Libya and Egypt, said, “This planned collaboration reflects our shared ambition to strengthen healthcare systems across the region. By combining MSD’s global expertise with Abu Dhabi’s advanced ecosystem, we aim to enhance resilience and improve how innovation reaches patients. Together, we are working to accelerate access to life-changing therapies and support better health outcomes for the communities we serve.”