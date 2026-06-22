The Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Pharmacy Board of Sierra Leone to enhance bilateral cooperation in pharmaceutical regulation, technical expertise exchange, and capacity building.

The agreement was signed by Ali El Ghamrawy, Chairperson of the EDA, and James Peter Komie, Chairperson of the Pharmacy Board of Sierra Leone, in the presence of Ambassador Sadiq Sillah, Sierra Leone’s Ambassador to Egypt, on the sidelines of the fifth edition of Africa Health ExCon 2026.

The MoU aims to strengthen collaboration in regulatory and pharmaceutical fields through the exchange of technical expertise and best practices, supporting the development of effective pharmaceutical oversight systems and improving the quality of healthcare services in both countries.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, El Ghamrawy stated that the agreement aligns with the EDA’s strategy to expand its network of strategic partnerships with African regulatory authorities and promote greater coordination among institutions across the continent.

“We are committed to broadening strategic partnerships with African regulatory bodies in a way that supports regulatory integration and pharmaceutical security across the continent,” El Ghamrawy said. He added that enhanced cooperation would contribute to harmonizing regulatory approaches, exchanging technical expertise, building institutional capacities, and improving access to safe, effective, and high-quality medical products for African populations.

For his part, Ambassador Sadiq Sillah praised the Egyptian Drug Authority’s leadership role in Africa, expressing Sierra Leone’s appreciation for Egypt’s efforts in sharing regulatory expertise and supporting pharmaceutical development across the continent. He also highlighted Sierra Leone’s interest in increasing Egyptian presence and investment in its local market.

Meanwhile, James Peter Komie stressed the importance of strengthening collaboration with Egypt and benefiting from the EDA’s advanced experience in pharmaceutical regulation, inspection, training, and capacity-building initiatives. He noted that such cooperation would significantly contribute to the development of Sierra Leone’s pharmaceutical sector and support public health objectives.

The memorandum covers several areas of cooperation, including pharmaceutical product registration, regulatory inspections, pharmacovigilance, training programs, and workforce development. The partnership is expected to enhance the efficiency of regulatory systems while promoting quality standards and institutional excellence.

In addition, the agreement seeks to foster collaboration in areas of mutual interest, advance pharmaceutical regulatory frameworks, encourage greater integration among African regulatory authorities, and strengthen mutual recognition and regulatory trust across the continent.

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