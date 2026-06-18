ADCAN Pharma, a leading UAE-based pharmaceutical manufacturer and the nation’s first producer of oncology and hormone products, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Galenicum, a leading Spanish pharmaceutical company, to strengthen the UAE’s pharmaceutical manufacturing and regulatory capabilities.

As part of the agreement, ADCAN Pharma will locally manufacture and facilitate the batch release of selected Galenicum pharmaceutical products across the UAE. The partnership, which will operate under ADCAN’s GMP infrastructure and regulatory oversight, is poised to play a pivotal role in enhancing supply chain reliability and improving patient access to high-quality medicines.

The official signing ceremony was held at ADCAN Pharma’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Abu Dhabi, marking a significant milestone in strengthening the company’s role as a trusted pharmaceutical manufacturing specialist and preferred localisation partner for multinational pharmaceutical companies in the region.

The event was attended by Dr Shaikha Al Mazrouei, Director of the Research and Laboratories Department at the Emirates Drug Establishment, senior officials from ADCAN, Galenicum and UAE Health, as well as key industry stakeholders.

Dr Fokion Sinis, Chief Executive Officer of ADCAN Pharma, said: “Our partnership with Galenicum represents a meaningful step towards strengthening ADCAN Pharma’s role as a trusted pharmaceutical manufacturing and regulatory partner. This will further contribute to enhancing our manufacturing capabilities and technical expertise, enabling us to continue delivering high-quality medicines that can enhance patients’ quality of life.”

Sergio Malagrida, Chief Executive Officer of Galenicum Group, said: “This partnership with ADCAN Pharma reflects our ongoing efforts to support healthcare localisation and expand access to high-quality pharmaceutical products for patients in the region. Leveraging ADCAN Pharma’s advanced manufacturing capabilities and regulatory expertise in the UAE, we aim to mitigate critical supply chain bottlenecks and ensure improved healthcare outcomes. We deeply value this collaboration as it’s an integral part of our broader commitment to working with trusted partners who prioritise quality, innovation and improved healthcare outcomes.”

Galenicum is a speciality pharmaceutical company, led by a vision to improve access to quality and affordable medicines worldwide – now operating in over 50 countries, providing reliable healthcare solutions. ADCAN Pharma has three advanced manufacturing facilities, boasting an annual production capacity of 500 million tablets and 80 million capsules. Leveraging the combined expertise of these two entities, the partnership is set to play a critical role in transforming the local pharma manufacturing landscape and driving healthcare innovation across the region.

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