ADCAN Pharma, a leading UAE-based pharmaceutical manufacturer distinguished as the nation’s first producer of oncology and hormone products, has announced a formal partnership with Menarini, an international pharmaceutical company headquartered in Italy.

The partnership represents a significant milestone for ADCAN Pharma as it expands its role as a regional pharmaceutical manufacturing hub and preferred localisation partner for multinational pharmaceutical companies operating across the GCC.

The partnership was formalised during a signing ceremony held at ADCAN Pharma's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Abu Dhabi. Under the agreement, ADCAN Pharma will locally manufacture and facilitate the batch release of selected Menarini pharmaceutical products within the UAE, leveraging its advanced Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) infrastructure and robust regulatory capabilities. Through the combined expertise of both entities, the collaboration will contribute to enhancing medicine availability, reducing supply chain risks and facilitating faster patient access to critical therapies across the UAE.

Dr Fokion Sinis, Chief Executive Officer of ADCAN Pharma, said: "This partnership with Menarini aligns with our long-standing mission to strengthen the UAE’s pharmaceutical manufacturing landscape. Moreover, by combining Menarini's global expertise with ADCAN Pharma's advanced manufacturing and batch-release capabilities, we are supporting the national vision to nurture a resilient and sustainable pharmaceutical ecosystem. The collaboration also reinforces our role as a trusted local manufacturing partner for international pharmaceutical companies while facilitating improved access to high-quality medicines across the region."

The partnership represents Menarini's first pharmaceutical localisation initiative in the UAE, establishing the foundation for future collaborations supporting the regional healthcare sector. The agreement is expected to enhance ADCAN Pharma’s manufacturing portfolio, increase production capacity utilisation and generate new revenue streams, while strengthening the company’s technical expertise and standing within the global pharmaceutical industry.

Dr. Basel Thaher, Regional Head Middle East & Africa & General Manager of Menarini, said: “The UAE continues to set a strong benchmark for healthcare innovation, localisation and long-term sector development. Through our partnership with ADCAN Pharma, we are supporting the country’s vision of building sustainable local pharmaceutical capabilities while ensuring patients have timely access to high-quality medicines. This collaboration combines Menarini's global expertise with ADCAN Pharma’s excellence to strengthen supply chain resilience, support healthcare self-sufficiency and ultimately deliver better outcomes for patients across the UAE.”

Through strategic partnerships with global pharmaceutical companies, ADCAN Pharma continues to advance its role as a regional pharma manufacturing and regulatory specialist. Led by its commitment to innovation, quality and affordability, the company continues to deliver world-class healthcare solutions across the GCC and international markets, aligning with ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision.