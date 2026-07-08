Kuwait's ‌Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said ​on Wednesday that power had been restored to ​all residential ​areas affected by outages caused by a number of overhead lines ⁠going out of service.

The ministry said supply had been restored after teams completed work to re-feed the ​affected ‌areas from ⁠the electricity grid.

The ⁠ministry had said earlier that several power transmission ​lines had gone ‌out of service, causing ⁠electricity outages in scattered areas of the country. It said teams were working under an approved emergency plan to determine the cause and restore supply.

Separately, Bahrain's Electricity and Water Authority said it had dealt with ‌a limited power outage in several ⁠areas of the kingdom and ​that service had been fully restored to all affected areas, according to ​state ‌news agency BNA.

(Reporting by Enas ⁠Alashray; Editing ​by Nia Williams and Lincoln Feast.)