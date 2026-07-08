Saudi Arabia’s Roads General Authority (RGA) said the road development activities gathered pace during the first half with the rollout of new projects and advanced technologies across the kingdom's transport network.

These projects are aimed at improving road quality, traffic safety and logistics connectivity, said RGA in a statement.

During the first half of the year, 40 new road projects were inaugurated across the kingdom. Spanning more than 900km, it covered major areas including Makkah, Madinah, Aseer, Eastern and Qassim regions.

These projects are expected to improve connectivity between cities and regions, reduce travel times, enhance transportation quality, and support economic, tourism, and logistics development nationwide, it stated.

The RGA recorded a series of major achievements during the first half reflecting the accelerated development of the road sector.

The accomplishments included the implementation of new projects, the launch of key initiatives and the adoption of advanced technological solutions, thus contributing to improved road network quality, enhanced traffic safety, stronger logistics movement, and the achievement of Saudi Vision 2030 objectives.

In the area of services, the Authority issued more than 32,000 permits for various services related to the road network, continuing its efforts to streamline procedures and improve the efficiency of services provided.

According to RGA, Saudi Arabia's logistics road network handled more than 3.7 million truck trips during the first half, underscoring the network's role in supporting trade, supply chains and connectivity between ports, border crossings and economic centres.

The six-month period also saw expanded adoption of modern technologies through the inauguration of the control and rapid response centre and the smart control center for road operations and maintenance.