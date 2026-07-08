Ajman Municipality has announced the launch of its key agenda AM30x30, comprising 30 projects across five strategic packages at a total cost of AED1.8 billion ($490 million).

The Ajman Municipality Agenda AM30x30 represents an integrated urban roadmap that embodies the targets of Ajman Vision 2030, and aims to enhance the prosperity, attractiveness, and beauty of the emirate - cementing its standing as an advanced urban model that elevates the quality of human life and enhances community wellbeing, reported Wam.

It is also aligned with the directions of the Year of the Family, placing people and the family at the core of its priorities through the development of integrated infrastructure, the enhancement of mobility efficiency, the expansion of green spaces, and the provision of community facilities - contributing to the building of a sustainable urban environment that strengthens family cohesion, keeps pace with urban and population growth, and meets the aspirations of future generations.

Unveiling the Agenda, HH Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, said: “This marks a new phase in the emirate’s urban development journey towards 2030, and reflects Ajman’s commitment to continuing to invest in projects that enhance its competitiveness and elevate community wellbeing.”

The implementation of the 30 urban and development projects embodies Ajman’s commitment to investing in sustainable infrastructure as the cornerstone of enhancing quality of life, raising service efficiency, and supporting economic and social growth, he stated.

“These projects are aligned with the directions of the Year of the Family and place people at the heart of development — through the development of a modern road network, the enhancement of sustainable mobility, and the expansion of green spaces and community facilities — providing a higher-quality and more sustainable urban environment for present and future generations,” he added.

Sheikh Ammar said the Agenda comprises five main packages for the development of roads, infrastructure, and sustainable mobility — contributing to the achievement of the emirate’s strategic direction of building an integrated and sustainable mobility system, and aligned with its objectives of improving the quality and connectivity of the road network and developing integrated infrastructure for pedestrians and cyclists in support of modern mobility patterns.

The Department targets an increase in the average implementation of new roads by 43% during the period 2026–2030 compared to the preceding period, in addition to a 33% increase in the length of cycling tracks by 2030.

Package One comprises six main projects, including the development of the Al Zorah area and vital streets - encompassing the development of Al Zorah Roundabout, the Chinese Market Roundabout, Al Humaidiya Street (Phase One), the completion of Phase Three of Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi Street, the development of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Street, and the construction of pedestrian bridges on Rashid bin Abdulaziz Street and Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi Street as well as construction of stormwater drainage stations on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Street.

Package Two comprises eight main projects for the development of internal roads, including Al Rashidiya roads (Phase One), road paving projects in the Masfout and Al Manama areas, and in the Al Rawdah, Al Mowaihat, Al Yasmeen, and Al Helio areas - alongside the development of a stormwater drainage station on Sheikh Zayed Street.

Package Three focuses on four main projects, including the development of Al Tallah Street (Phase Two), the development of roads in the Al Helio area, the construction of roads in the Mohammed bin Zayed residential area, and the widening and maintenance of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street.

Package Four targets the implementation of four main projects, including the expansion of cycling tracks in Ajman city and the cities of Masfout and Al Manama with a total length of 16 km, and the implementation of the Al Uqdah Walkway project.

Package Five comprises a set of projects aimed at expanding the green footprint and elevating the attractiveness of the urban landscape. It includes the construction of public parks and community spaces totalling 330,000 sq m in the Mohammed bin Zayed 2, Masfout, Al Manama, Al Yasmeen, Al Humaidiya 2, Al Rawdah 1, Al Rawdah 2, Al Humaidiya 1, and Al Muntazi areas - contributing to the provision of integrated urban environments that support environmental and social sustainability and enhance family cohesion and community wellbeing.

On the landmark initiative, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, said it represents an ambitious roadmap for the emirate’s future that will help cement its standing as an advanced urban model.

“The development of infrastructure, public facilities, and green spaces constitutes a fundamental pillar for achieving sustainable development, and the Agenda embodies the targets of Ajman Vision 2030 through the implementation of a package of quality projects that contribute to building a more sustainable and resilient city - capable of keeping pace with accelerating growth, providing an integrated urban environment that supports community wellbeing, and meeting the aspirations of citizens, residents, and future generations, he added.