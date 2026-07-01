Saudi Arabia-based System Security Solutions (3S) has secured the main Information and Communications Technology (ICT) contractor package for the Resort Core Infrastructure project at Qiddiya, marking another milestone in the development of one of the Kingdom's flagship giga-projects.

The company said the award underscores the confidence placed in its capabilities to deliver the project's core ICT infrastructure, which will form the digital backbone of the resort development. The infrastructure is expected to support a wide range of advanced communications and technology systems essential for the destination's future operations.

"This landmark award reflects the confidence placed in our team to deliver the project's core ICT infrastructure and contribute to one of the world's most ambitious developments," the company said in a LinkedIn post. "We look forward to delivering excellence and supporting Qiddiya's vision for the future."

Located southwest of Riyadh, Qiddiya is one of Saudi Arabia's most ambitious giga-projects under the Kingdom's Vision 2030 programme. Planned as a global destination for entertainment, sports, culture and tourism, the sprawling development will feature world-class theme parks, motorsports facilities, performing arts venues, residential communities, hotels and lifestyle attractions. Once completed, Qiddiya is expected to attract millions of visitors annually while contributing to economic diversification and creating thousands of jobs.

Established in 2014 and headquartered in Al Khobar, 3S is a leading Saudi system integrator specialising in Information and Communications Technology (ICT), Extra Low Voltage (ELV), audio-visual systems and advanced security solutions.

The company provides end-to-end turnkey services, covering project design, engineering, installation, commissioning and after-sales support. It said its team of experienced engineers and technology specialists enables it to deliver critical infrastructure projects that enhance operational efficiency and provide long-term value for clients.

The latest contract further strengthens 3S's role in supporting Saudi Arabia's rapidly expanding portfolio of mega developments, where advanced digital infrastructure is playing a central role in enabling smart, connected and sustainable destinations.

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