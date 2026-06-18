Dar Global, the London-listed luxury real estate developer, has awarded a SAR338 million ($90 million) infrastructure contract to Compass and Bin Omairah Company for the development of its ultra-exclusive Rayana community in Wadi Safar, one of the most exclusive districts of Diriyah, in Riyadh.

The design-and-build award marks a major milestone in the development of Rayana and reflects Dar Global's continued progress in delivering one of Saudi Arabia's most prestigious residential destinations.

The scope of work includes delivery of primary infrastructure supporting the Rayana community, including earthworks, roads, utility networks and access infrastructure across the development.

Located within Wadi Safar, one of the most exclusive districts of Diriyah, Rayana has been carefully designed as a low-density residential enclave that prioritises privacy, space and a seamless connection with the surrounding natural landscape.

The infrastructure works will establish the foundations for the community's luxury residential offering, including Rayana Mansions and the branded Trump Mansions.

The community's signature Rayana Mansions and branded Trump Mansions feature expansive residences with built-up areas ranging from approximately 1,900 sqm to 7,000 sqm.

On the contract award, CEO Ziad El Chaar said: "This represents an important step forward in the delivery of Rayana and reinforces our commitment to creating exceptional residential destinations in Saudi Arabia. As one of the most exclusive communities within Wadi Safar and the world, Rayana has been conceived around privacy, scale and a highly curated lifestyle experience."

"This milestone demonstrates the continued momentum of the project and our confidence in the long-term growth of the Kingdom's luxury real estate sector," he stated.

The milestone further supports Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 objectives by contributing to the development of world-class residential destinations that attract local and international investment.

Positioned within Wadi Safar, Rayana offers residents access to one of Riyadh's most sought-after lifestyle destinations, in close proximity to Diriyah, the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), Expo 2030 and the city's future growth corridors.

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