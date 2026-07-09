Qatar's Public Works Authority (Ashghal) is expected to award the contract for the Mebaireek (Zone 81) Roads and Infrastructure Works Project in the fourth quarter of 2026, according to a source.

The tender was issued on 5 January 2026, with bid submissions scheduled for 21 July 2026.

The civil works contract covers the construction of roads and infrastructure across approximately 271 hectares in Mebaireek, located within Al-Rayyan Municipality in the southwest of Doha.

“The contract is expected to be awarded in early October 2026,” the source told Zawya Projects. He said the project completion is targeted for the fourth quarter of 2028.

The project area is primarily planned as a low-density residential district comprising single-family villas supported by educational, religious and retail facilities. Around 20 percent of the site remains undeveloped.

The development has been divided into two implementation packages. Package 1 covers approximately 200 hectares, while Package 2 covers the remaining 71 hectares.

The scope includes the construction of road networks and associated infrastructure required to support the planned residential community.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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