Heavy Engineering Industries & Shipbuilding Company (Heisco) has announced that it has signed a contract with the Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity and Water and Renewable Energy for a major power infrastructure project worth KD57.2 million ($186.4 million).

A major EPC contracting company based in Kuwait, Heisco caters to a diversified range of business in oil and gas, petrochemicals, power, pressure equipment manufacturing, shipbuilding and repair, dredging and marine construction.

The scope of work includes the supply, execution, commissioning and maintenance services for these transmission lines feeding the Al Khairan power plant, as well as the development of fuel receiving infrastructure for the Al Zour plant, said Heisco in its filing to Boursa Kuwait.

The entire project work will be competed within a 30-month period, it added.

This deal comes close on the heels of its recent KD174.2 million ($567.4 million) contract win from Kuwait Oil Company (KOC).

The KOC contract was for undertaking the construction of flowlines and related facilities in North Kuwait areas, it added.

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