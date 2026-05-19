The Lagos State Government on Monday unveiled a comprehensive plan aimed at ending persistent blackouts and delivering round-the-clock electricity supply through private sector investment, independent power generation and full metering across the state.

The Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Biodun Ogunleye, disclosed this during the 2026 Ministerial Press Briefing held in Alausa, Ikeja, where he outlined the achievements and future plans of the ministry under the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Ogunleye said the reforms followed the implementation of the Lagos State Electricity Law 2024, which he described as a major milestone in the state’s ambition to become Africa’s leading subnational electricity market.

According to him, the government targets between 95 and 100 per cent grid availability by 2030, alongside full metering coverage and a reduction in energy losses to single-digit levels.

He said the administration’s strategy to eliminate blackouts would be anchored on strong regulation, investor-friendly policies, independent power generation and universal metering.

As part of the reforms, the Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission (LASERC) has commenced licensing operators, enforcing standards and strengthening consumer protection within the emerging electricity market.

The commissioner disclosed that 14 licences and permits had already been issued to operators, while a statewide 100 per cent metering initiative is scheduled to commence in July 2026.

He added that the state was also developing an artificial intelligence-powered monitoring platform, tagged the “Electric Eye of Lagos”, to provide real-time monitoring of electricity trading and power distribution activities.

Ogunleye said Lagos was finalising market rules, consumer supply codes and grid interface guidelines to support a competitive electricity ecosystem capable of attracting investors.

According to him, the state currently regulates 12 independent power producers (IPPs), seven of which are already fully operational.

He noted that the government was also advancing major energy infrastructure projects to improve supply reliability and stimulate industrial growth.

Among the projects is the 37.7-kilometre Badagry electricity infrastructure corridor, which includes three high-voltage transmission towers crossing the Gbaji Lagoon and the rehabilitation of 33kV lines linking Gbaji, Seme, Owode and Apa.

The commissioner also announced plans for the Lekki–Epe Integrated Energy Corridor, which will feature a 132kV transmission line from Ajah to Alaro City as well as a parallel gas pipeline network.

On public lighting infrastructure, Ogunleye said the government had deployed 42,000 smart solar streetlights across major roads and highways in the state.

He added that 22,000 conventional streetlights had been replaced with solar-powered systems on major corridors including the Gbagada–Oshodi Expressway, Lekki–Epe Expressway, Lagos Island Expressway and Ikorodu Road.

According to him, nearly 40,000 solar-powered streetlights are currently operational across Lagos.

Highlighting interventions in public institutions, Ogunleye said Gbagada General Hospital now enjoys between 21 and 22 hours of electricity daily following the installation of 2MVA and 1MVA transformers.

He added that renewable energy upgrades had also been completed in 52 secondary schools and 11 primary healthcare centres through lithium-ion battery replacement projects.

In the oil and gas sector, the commissioner said Lagos was positioning itself as a hub for cleaner transportation through compressed natural gas (CNG) and electric vehicle infrastructure.

He disclosed that 244 vehicles had already been converted to CNG, while 17 CNG stations are expected to become operational before the end of 2026.

Ogunleye further stated that over 80,000 households now have access to cleaner cooking energy under the state’s LPG expansion programme.

He said the government was also developing the Oshodi Energy Hub, a multi-purpose facility expected to provide LPG, PMS, AGO, CNG, electric vehicle charging and vehicle conversion services.

On mineral resources, the commissioner said the ministry had intensified enforcement against illegal dredging, sand overloading and unauthorised land reclamation activities.

He added that designated mining sites had been approved at Ilamija, Kajola, Orimedu and Akodo to support construction activities on the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Road project.

Ogunleye reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to building a resilient and sustainable energy sector through stronger regulations, strategic infrastructure and increased private sector participation.

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