Malaysia is set to roll out a line-up of festivals, events, and retail experiences across the country, positioning the destination as an option for GCC travellers planning holidays around the Eid al Adha period.

A key event is Festival Kuala Lumpur 2026, held nationwide from May 6 to May 31, 2026.

The festival will include a programme of public art, concerts, music shows, community activities, and creative showcases.

With over 80 events across 25 locations in Kuala Lumpur, the festival offers visitors an opportunity to experience Malaysia’s cultural and creative offerings.

Malaysia’s events calendar continues through June with cultural celebrations, sporting competitions, and lifestyle showcases across Kuala Lumpur and other regions.

Notable events include the Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show, taking place from June 12–21, 2026, and the Perak Multisport Festival, along with citywide entertainment and cultural programmes highlighting Malaysia’s multicultural heritage.

Malaysia will also launch the Malaysia Mega Sale, a nationwide shopping campaign running from June 15 to July 31, 2026.

The campaign will include promotions, offers, and retail activities across malls, boutiques, and retail districts nationwide.

“Festival Kuala Lumpur is a celebration that truly captures the spirit of Malaysia,” said Mohd Faharuddin Hatmin, Director, Tourism Malaysia Dubai. “It brings together creativity, culture and community, transforming the city into a vibrant stage for visitors from the GCC to experience our warm hospitality and diverse traditions during the festive season.”

“GCC travellers—value memorable shopping, seamless city experiences and quality family time,” the Tourism Malaysia spokesperson added. “Our Mega Sale and festival season are designed to offer exactly that, blending culture, entertainment and exceptional value.”

These initiatives aim to deepen visitor engagement, offering meaningful encounters with local customs, traditional performances and multicultural flavours that provide a travel experience far beyond conventional tourism.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

