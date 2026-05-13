Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly witnessed the signing ceremony of two agreements for the management and operation of the newly developed digital system for obtaining visas upon arrival at Cairo International Airport.

The agreements were signed between CyShield Technology, the company developing the platform, and the service providers: the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) and Banque Misr.

Madbouly said the visa-on-arrival system backs the government’s efforts to improve the tourist experience from the moment travelers arrive in the country, while simplifying procedures at Egyptian airports and advancing the digital transformation strategy.

The system is scheduled to be rolled out across all terminals at Cairo International Airport by next August. It will enable travelers to obtain visas on arrival through a secure digital platform quickly and efficiently.

Meanwhile, the visa and service fees will be paid electronically through the platform’s payment channels, after which travelers will receive a QR code that serves as an electronic visa stamp. Passport officers will scan the code upon arrival to verify its validity.

The platform will allow travelers to obtain visas up to 48 hours before arrival, either directly through the system or via tourism companies.

On April 11th, the Ministry of Civil Aviation cancelled the paper passport card for Egyptian passengers departing from and arriving at all terminals of Cairo International Airport.