Arab Finance: Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi discussed opportunities to deepen cooperation with Turkiye in the energy and mining sectors during a meeting with Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar on the sidelines of Baku Energy Week in the Azerbaijani capital from June 1st to 3rd, the Egyptian ministry stated.

The talks focused on strengthening cooperation in petroleum, natural gas, and mining activities, while reviewing investment opportunities in Egypt’s mining sector.

Both ministers stressed the importance of advancing bilateral relations through greater cooperation between government entities, specialized companies, and private sector participants in both countries.

The two sides also explored opportunities to expand Turkish investments in Egypt’s mining industry, particularly following the launch of a feasibility study by Turkish mining company OZ Mining for gold exploration in Egypt’s Eastern Desert.

Discussions also covered cooperation in technical expertise, best practices, and modern technologies to support development plans, attract investment, and increase the value derived from natural resources.

Badawi and Bayraktar emphasized the importance of strengthening regional energy cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean, building on the infrastructure, geographical advantages, and strategic capabilities of both Egypt and Turkiye. They said closer cooperation could support energy security, enhance regional integration, and advance the shared interests of both countries.

During the meeting, Badawi invited Bayraktar and Turkish mining companies to participate in the expanded edition of the Egypt Mining Forum, scheduled to take place in September in the New Capital, where investment opportunities in Egypt’s mining sector will be showcased.