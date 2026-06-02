Arab Finance: Egypt has received more than 4.3 million tons of locally produced wheat so far this current harvest season, achieving 86% of its procurement target, according to a statement from the Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation.

Minister of Agriculture Alaa Farouk said the increase in wheat deliveries reflects a package of facilitation measures and financial incentives introduced by the government to support farmers and strengthen the country’s strategic reserves.

He noted that wheat remains a top priority for the state as a key component of national food security and a critical input for several food industries, particularly bread production.

Farouk said the cultivated wheat area reached a record 3.7 million feddans this year, up by 600,000 feddans compared with the previous season.

The minister added that Egypt is approaching its target of receiving 5 million tons of locally produced wheat this season, citing strong supply rates and growing farmer participation.

He attributed the increase in deliveries in part to President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s decision to raise the procurement price to EGP 2,500 per ardeb, which he said provides farmers with a profitable return and encourages greater supply volumes.

Farouk said the Ministries of Agriculture and Supply have coordinated efforts to facilitate the procurement season, including the establishment of more than 400 collection and receiving points nationwide to reduce transportation distances and ease the burden on farmers. He added that payments are being disbursed within a maximum of 48 hours of wheat delivery.

According to the ministry, wheat procurement operations continue at designated silos, storage facilities, and collection points across the country. Joint committees overseeing inspection and receipt processes are operating at full capacity to ensure efficient sorting and cleaning procedures.

Farouk also said a central operations room, alongside subsidiary units in provincial agricultural directorates, is monitoring procurement activities and addressing any issues facing farmers in coordination with field inspection and follow-up committees.