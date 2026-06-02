Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said on Monday that the partnership between South Korea and Africa could serve as a model for development cooperation based on mutual benefit, calling for broader collaboration in infrastructure, industrialisation, technology transfer, energy, food security, and water security.

Abdelatty made the remarks during a ministerial session titled “Strengthening Economic Cooperation: Promoting Shared Prosperity and Sustainable Growth” at the Korea-Africa Ministerial Meeting, where he outlined Egypt’s vision for advancing cooperation between Seoul and African countries in support of sustainable development objectives.

The minister said Africa possesses significant growth potential, underpinned by its abundant natural resources and youthful population. However, he stressed that addressing the continent’s challenges related to peace, security, and development requires a comprehensive approach encompassing infrastructure development, industrialisation, technology localisation, climate adaptation, and stronger food, water, and energy security.

He also called for reform of the international financial system and enhanced capacity for international financial institutions and multilateral development banks to provide concessional financing to African countries. Abdelatty reiterated Egypt’s support for the unified African position on reforming the United Nations Security Council in line with the Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirte Declaration.

Abdelatty highlighted Egypt’s commitment to expanding triangular cooperation with South Korea across Africa through the Egyptian Agency of Partnership for Development (EAPD) and the Cairo International Center for Conflict Resolution, Peacekeeping and Peacebuilding. He also pointed to opportunities for collaboration through African Union institutions hosted by Egypt, including the African Union Center for Post-Conflict Reconstruction and Development, the African Space Agency, and the NEPAD Center of Excellence for Climate Resilience.

Addressing water security, Abdelatty described the issue as an existential challenge for Egypt that is closely linked to national security. He stressed the importance of respecting international law governing the management of transboundary water resources in a manner that safeguards shared interests and promotes cooperation among states.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Abdelatty held a series of bilateral discussions with African and South Korean ministers and officials focused on expanding economic and development cooperation and strengthening political coordination on regional issues.

During talks with Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf, both sides underscored the importance of continued consultation and coordination on regional and international developments. Discussions covered efforts to de-escalate tensions across the region, with Abdelatty emphasising that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only path to avoiding wider instability. The two ministers also discussed strengthening joint African action and coordination within the African Union framework.

In a meeting with South Sudan’s Foreign Minister James Pitia Morgan, Abdelatty reviewed opportunities for cooperation in capacity-building, training, technical assistance, development projects, and infrastructure. He stressed the importance of cooperation among Nile Basin countries in accordance with international law, including the principles of prior notification, consultation, prevention of harm, and rejection of unilateral measures.

Abdelatty also met Seok Hwa Hong, Vice President of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) for Africa, the Middle East, Central and South America. During the meeting, he highlighted the importance of activating the memorandum of understanding signed between the EAPD and KOICA on the sidelines of the 2024 Korea-Africa Summit to advance triangular cooperation in infrastructure, renewable energy, and sustainable development projects.

In separate talks with Seo Jong-hwa, Executive Director and Head of the Economic Development Cooperation Fund Operations Group at the Export-Import Bank of Korea, Abdelatty called for expanding Egypt’s investment portfolio with the institution, particularly in digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and industrial localisation. He noted that Egypt is well-positioned to serve as a regional manufacturing and export hub for regional and international markets.

The Egyptian minister also held meetings with ministers and senior officials from Benin, Angola, São Tomé and Príncipe, Liberia, Eswatini, Cameroon, Gambia, Nigeria, Somalia, and Kenya. Discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in trade, investment, infrastructure, energy, healthcare, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and capacity-building.

During his meeting with Somali Foreign Minister Abdulsalam Abdi Ali, Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt’s support for Somalia’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, while rejecting any unilateral measures that undermine Somali sovereignty. He also called for the swift release of kidnapped Egyptian sailors and stressed the importance of ensuring their safety.

Abdelatty further condemned what he described as an illegal move by the Somaliland region to open a purported embassy in occupied Jerusalem, saying the step contravenes international law and relevant international legitimacy resolutions.

In talks with Kenyan Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Minister Musalia Mudavadi, the minister discussed opportunities to expand investment cooperation in infrastructure, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, energy, construction, and information technology, as well as collaboration in water resources management, maritime transport, and the blue economy.

Concluding his participation, Abdelatty invited South Korean and African companies to take part in the inaugural “Alamein-Africa” Business Forum, which Egypt will host later this month on the sidelines of the African Union Mid-Year Coordination Summit. He said the forum would provide a valuable platform for strengthening trade and investment partnerships across the continent.

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