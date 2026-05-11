Egypt’s real estate sector is increasingly emerging as one of the country’s most influential economic drivers, with developers, regulators, and investment leaders calling for a new wave of structural reforms aimed at transforming the market into a globally competitive investment destination.

Over recent years, Egypt’s property market has experienced rapid expansion, supported by large-scale urban developments, the growth of integrated smart cities, and rising international interest in Egyptian real estate assets. Industry leaders argue that the sector has evolved beyond its traditional role as a domestic housing market into a strategic industry capable of generating foreign currency inflows, attracting international capital, and supporting long-term economic growth.

Against this backdrop, developers and sector stakeholders have put forward a series of recommendations focused on strengthening real estate exports, improving investment competitiveness, accelerating sustainability efforts, and modernising the legislative and financial frameworks governing the industry.

Among the key proposals was the establishment of a comprehensive national strategy for marketing Egyptian real estate internationally through a unified digital platform for marketing and contracting. Stakeholders also called for stronger cooperation with international brokers and legal advisors, alongside the creation of a dedicated government entity responsible for managing and promoting real estate exports.

Industry leaders further urged authorities to remove tax-related obstacles facing real estate investment funds and accelerate the launch of the long-awaited real estate exchange, which is expected to diversify investment instruments and attract new categories of domestic and foreign investors.

Sustainability featured prominently in the discussions, with developers calling for specialised incentives for green and environmentally sustainable projects in response to shifting global demand trends. Participants stressed the importance of supporting the transformation of Egyptian cities into sustainable urban communities while encouraging local production of eco-friendly construction materials to reduce costs and shorten project execution timelines.

Developers also recommended granting “golden licences” to real estate projects, similar to incentives offered to industrial investments, in order to accelerate procedures and improve investment efficiency. Calls were also renewed for faster legislative reforms and the establishment of the long-awaited Real Estate Developers Union to strengthen market regulation and create a more organised investment environment.

Stakeholders emphasised the importance of developing smart and sustainable projects that align with the evolving expectations of foreign investors and changing global consumer trends. They also highlighted the need to improve the tourism investment climate and maximise its economic returns through stronger regulatory frameworks that ensure the quality and long-term sustainability of tourism projects.

One of the key challenges raised during discussions concerned overlapping jurisdiction over natural reserve lands between tourism development authorities and environmental entities. Developers called for clearer regulations to resolve these conflicts and unlock additional tourism investment opportunities.

For his part, Moatasem Ahmed, Director of the Investment Funds Department at the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), said the authority is working to develop legislative and regulatory frameworks that keep pace with evolving market dynamics and attract new segments of local and foreign investors through innovative investment tools and digital platforms.

He added that the FRA has held extensive discussions with developers, financial institutions, and service providers to prepare regulations governing digital real estate investment platforms, which would offer diversified opportunities through fractional ownership models and structured property investments.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Sabbour said Egypt’s real estate sector has evolved beyond its traditional developmental role to become a major engine of economic growth.

He projected that the Egyptian real estate market would expand from approximately $20.02bn in 2024 to nearly $33.67bn by 2029, reflecting the sector’s growing role as a core pillar of the national economy.

Amr Sultan, CEO of LMD Egypt, stated that Egypt has the potential to generate more than $30bn annually from real estate exports, compared with around $1.5bn achieved in 2025, highlighting the scale of untapped opportunities available if effective export mechanisms and supportive policies are implemented.

For his part, Hisham Shoukry revealed that Egypt generated nearly $2bn from real estate exports during the 2024/2025 fiscal year, with revenues expected to grow by between 10% and 20% during 2025/2026.

The growing calls for reform reflect a broader transformation within Egypt’s real estate sector toward institutional development, sustainability, and export-oriented growth, as developers seek to position the country as a regional hub for smart urban communities and international property investment.

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