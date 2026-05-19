MUSCAT: Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) signed a cooperation agreement with the Environment Authority during the opening day of Oman Sustainability Week 2026, as part of efforts to strengthen links between environmental policies and financial markets in Oman.

The agreement aims to support the development of sustainable finance and encourage stronger integration of environmental considerations within the capital market.

The signing formed part of MSX’s participation in the event, held at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC), where the exchange organised a series of sessions and workshops focused on sustainability and responsible business practices.

Among the main sessions was a panel discussion titled “Women in Sustainability Leadership”, which explored the role of female executives in advancing sustainability initiatives within Omani companies and institutions.

The discussion featured Shaima al Lawati, founder and chief executive of Destination Sustainability and senior ESG consultant; Quds al Balushi, Sustainability and Decarbonisation Officer at OARC; Huda al Maamari, Associate Partner – Audit and Assurance at Crowe; and Haneen al Hatrooshi, Social Investment and ICV Advisor at Shell Oman Marketing. The session was moderated by Majida al Maamari, Manager of the Sustainable Investments Centre at MSX.

MSX also organised a workshop titled “From Disclosure Momentum to Performance Leadership”, presented by Dr Ezz Hattab, chief executive of ZeeDimension.

The workshop reviewed ways to move sustainability practices beyond disclosure and reporting towards performance models linked to measurable indicators and tangible outcomes.

MSX said its participation reflects its continued commitment to supporting a more sustainable and prosperous market in Oman.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

