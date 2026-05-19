AMMAN — The Jordan Hashemite Fund for Human Development (JOHUD), in partnership with the Greater Tafileh Municipality, on Monday launched the Just and Green Transition through Participatory Governance (JADEITE) project at the Rumana Campsite in the Dana Biosphere Reserve.

The project aims to promote participatory governance approaches in local development and boost cooperation among stakeholders to support a fair green transition and address the needs of local communities within a framework of inclusive and sustainable governance, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Speaking during the launch event, JOHUD representative Ahmad Qatameen described the project as a “strategic” step towards empowering local communities, stressing that a successful green transition requires active public participation in development decision-making processes.

Head of the Greater Tafileh Municipality committee Mohammad Kuraimeen highlighted the project’s role in supporting sustainable development efforts in the governorate and enhancing cooperation between the municipality, local communities and international partners.

JADEITE project seeks to support a just green transition in the Mediterranean region through the development of a unified and adaptable participatory governance model that takes into account the social and institutional characteristics of each partner country.

The initiative is being implemented under the Interreg NEXT MED programme, managed by the Sardinia region in Italy, with partners from Jordan, Italy, Lebanon, Palestine and Tunisia.

The launch event included presentations outlining the project’s objectives and implementation phases, in addition to a dialogue session with participants and a field tour of the Dana Biosphere Reserve highlighting its role in supporting the transition towards a green economy.

The project aligns with JOHUD’s vision of promoting sustainable local development and community empowerment through participatory decision-making, good governance and stronger local and international partnerships.

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