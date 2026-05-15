AMMAN — The Audit Bureau and the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) on Thursday signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing joint cooperation, expertise exchange and national compliance with cyber security standards across public sector institutions.

Audit Bureau President Radhi Al Hamadeen commended the NCSC’s efforts in developing the national digital security framework, noting that these advancements have secured Jordan a leading regional position in managing sophisticated and reliable security systems, according to an Audit Bureau statement.

Al Hamadeen emphasised that the agreement aligns with the Bureau’s 2024–2027 strategic plan, which focuses on modernising institutional capabilities and adopting smart digital solutions, includes; leveraging advanced technologies for auditing computerised systems and managing big data to reinforce financial and administrative oversight.

He said that the strategic plan involves building partnerships with international and national bodies to empower auditors in electronic auditing, adding that these initiatives aim to help staff obtain professional certifications in information systems evaluation, data protection and risk management.

These professional certifications ensure transparency and operational continuity in accordance with global benchmarks and the National Cyber Security Framework.

For his part, NCSC President Mohammad Smadi said that the MoU represents a "qualitative" step toward integrating the national oversight and compliance system with cyber security frameworks.

He added that such cooperation is vital for protecting government systems and improving cyber risk management within the public sector.

Smadi noted that rapid digital transformation necessitates the integration of cyber security concepts into auditing processes.

The president highlighted that the partnership will support efforts to verify adherence to national policies and bolster the ability of government entities to detect vulnerabilities before they impact data integrity or business continuity.

The collaboration reflects a national direction to enhance digital governance and raise cyber readiness through technical cooperation and capacity building.

This also supports the protection of digital infrastructure while promoting principles of transparency, accountability and institutional efficiency.

The MoU seeks to enable public sector institutions to address accelerating digital challenges professionally, with a focus on human resource development through "specialised" training and workshops, fostering a culture of digital governance and sustainability to safeguard the Kingdom's "vital" information assets, according to the Audit Bureau statement.

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