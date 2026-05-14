ITWeb’s Security Summit is back in Cape Town this month, bringing together the Western Cape’s cybersecurity, risk and resilience decision-makers for a critical update on the evolving cyber risk landscape.

The ITWeb Security Summit Cape Town – the definitive event for cybersecurity professionals in the Western Cape – will get underway at the Century City Conference Centre on 25–26 May.

Under the theme Redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap, this year’s event will explore the changing environment and new challenges such as AI and geopolitical uncertainty.

It will feature multiple tracks, fireside chats and panel discussions, as well as an exhibition of the latest cybersecurity solutions and networking opportunities.

Compelling international keynote addresses will include:



- 'Global breaches, local rules: navigating the next generation of cyber threats’ – a talk by Sunitha Chalam, partner and head of Singapore at Brunswick Group



- ‘How to hack a South African bank in 20 minutes' – a presentation by Glenn Wilkinson, CEO and co-founder at Agger Labs



- ‘The parking ticket, the paperwork and the AI that said Yes’ – a talk by Javvad Malik, lead CISO advisor at KnowBe4.

Local relevance

The event will also address key leadership challenges facing South African CISOs, including board communication, budget justification, regulatory complexity, skills shortages, cyber awareness training and the human impact of cyber incidents, while highlighting emerging approaches to AI-powered defence, fraud detection and digital trust.

The Cape Town speaker line-up includes leading CISOs and cybersecurity executives from across the region:



- Kerissa Varma, president of Women in Cybersecurity Southern Africa



- Chris Vermeulen, group information security officer at Sanlam



- Suren Naidoo, group CISO at TFG (The Foschini Group)



- Grant Hughes, group CISO at The Nascent Group and president of ISC2 Cape Town Chapter



- Renaldo Jack, group head of cybersecurity at Globeleq



- Duncan Rae, group CISO at Pepkor



- Dr Machiniba Sylvia Sathekge, CIO, National Health Laboratory Service.

Why this summit is a must-attend

For those committed to advancing excellence in cybersecurity resilience for the benefit of their organisations and the broader security community, the summit delivers:



- Insights from 20+ local and international speakers sharing real-world experience



- Access to leading security solution providers



- Opportunities to expand your professional network



- Practical takeaways that can be implemented immediately after the event.

Delegates include business executives, c-level IT leaders (CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs), risk and compliance professionals, and cybersecurity practitioners across all levels.

The ITWeb Security Summit Cape Town takes place at the Century City Conference Centre in Cape Town from 25–26 May.

Register today to secure your place at the Western Cape’s definitive cybersecurity event.

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