E-commerce giant Amazon.com said on Wednesday ​it has ⁠launched its paid Prime ‌service in South Africa, offering faster ​deliveries and media content for 59 South ​African rand ($3.61) ​a month or 399 rand a year.

Here are ⁠some details:

Amazon Prime is already available in 26 other countries, with Prime Day, ​one ‌of Amazon's ⁠biggest sales ⁠events, scheduled for June 23-29 in South ​Africa.

South ‌Africa has seen ⁠a boom in online retail over the past few years, with local players such as Shoprite launching on-demand delivery services.

Amazon was launched in South Africa only two ‌years ago.

The company said ⁠South African users ​will be able to avail a 30-day free trial of ​Prime.

($1 = ‌16.3249 rand)