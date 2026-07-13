Nigeria’s private sector has launched an ambitious gender inclusion initiative aimed at unlocking an estimated $22.9 billion in additional annual economic output, with business leaders, regulators and development partners positioning women’s economic participation as a key pillar of sustainable growth and competitiveness.

The Nigeria Gender Country Programme (NGCP), spearheaded by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, in partnership with the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) and the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), seeks to accelerate women’s participation in corporate leadership, improve access to quality jobs and expand financing, technology and market opportunities for women and women-led enterprises.

The initiative brings together government agencies, financial regulators, development finance institutions and private sector operators in what stakeholders described as a coordinated effort to shift gender inclusion from a corporate social responsibility agenda to a core business and economic strategy.

The programme builds on the momentum of the CEO Roundtable held in June and the successes recorded under the Nigeria2Equal initiative. Unlike previous engagements, the NGCP moves into an implementation phase, requiring participating organisations to adopt measurable gender-smart business practices that can strengthen productivity and corporate performance.

Speaking at the launch, Group Chairman of NGX Group, Umaru Kwairanga, said the initiative marks a transition from discussions to concrete action.

According to him, advancing women’s economic participation is no longer merely a social aspiration but an economic necessity capable of driving innovation, increasing productivity and delivering sustainable growth.

“Through the Nigeria Gender Country Program, we are creating a practical framework that will help businesses strengthen leadership, expand opportunity and unlock the inclusion dividend for Nigeria’s economy,” he said.

Representing Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, reaffirmed the state’s commitment to creating a more enabling environment for women-owned businesses and promoting inclusive economic development.

Similarly, the Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, represented by Aishatu Digili, urged stronger collaboration among governments, development partners and private sector organisations to accelerate women’s economic empowerment across strategic sectors.

Delivering IFC’s message, Olivier Buyoya, Division Director for West and Central Africa, said economies expand faster and companies perform better when women are provided equal opportunities to lead, innovate and participate in business.

He noted that the programme is designed to help Nigerian companies translate gender inclusion into stronger competitiveness, improved business performance and long-term economic prosperity.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) also threw its weight behind the initiative.

Speaking on behalf of SEC Director-General Emomotimi Agama, the Commission’s Executive Commissioner for Legal and Enforcement, Frana Chukwuogor, described the programme as an important platform for strengthening inclusive market development, expanding access to finance and supporting women-led businesses.

She commended the IFC for its continued partnership with Nigeria in deepening private sector development and strengthening the country’s financial markets.

Also speaking, NGX Group’s Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Temi Popoola, represented by Group Chief Strategy Officer Jumoke Olaniyan, said the Exchange remains committed not only to capital formation but also to promoting the standards, partnerships and knowledge required for companies to build resilient and globally competitive institutions.

The event attracted leading figures from government, the capital market and development community, including World Bank Country Director for Nigeria Mathew Verghis, Ecobank Nigeria Chairman Bola Adesola, TLcom Capital Senior Partner Dr. Omobola Johnson, NGX Regulation Chief Executive Officer Olufemi Shobanjo, LCCI Director-General Dr. Chinyere Almona and representatives of UN Women.

With chief executives, investors, policymakers, diplomats and capital market stakeholders in attendance, the launch underscored growing recognition within Nigeria’s business community that gender inclusion is increasingly viewed as a strategic business imperative capable of enhancing enterprise value, attracting investment and strengthening economic resilience.

As implementation begins, private sector organisations have started signing up to the programme, committing to specific strategic priorities aligned with their business objectives as the initiative seeks to embed gender-smart practices across Nigeria’s corporate landscape.

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