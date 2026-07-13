No fewer than 13,000 homes and businesses are to benefit from the development of 12MW solar mini-grids in Rivers State, by the Federal Government.

The four solar hybrid mini-grid projects is expected to provide reliable electricity to households, businesses and public institutions, and to further accelerate Nigeria’s drive towards universal energy access and sustainable economic growth.

The projects, with a combined capacity of 11.9MWp, are being implemented by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), under the Distributed Access through Renewable Energy Scale-up (DARES) Programme, with support from the World Bank.

The beneficiary communities are; Bolo/Wakama, Gokana/Khana, Ogu/ChukuAma and Onne.

Speaking at the groundbreaking, the governor of Rivers, Siminalayi Fubara, represented by the deputy governor, Professor Ngozi Nma Odu, described the projects as a demonstration of the productive collaboration between the federal and Rivers governments.

She expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for extending the benefits of the Renewed Hope Agenda to the people of Rivers through strategic investments in renewable energy infrastructure.

In his remarks, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Rural Electrification Agency, Dr. Abba Aliyu, said the projects reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring that no Nigerian community is left behind because of its location.

According to him, the mini-grids will deliver clean, reliable and affordable electricity that will stimulate businesses, strengthen healthcare and education services, create jobs and improve livelihoods across the beneficiary communities.

“For decades, Rivers State has powered Nigeria through its oil and gas resources. Today, it is positioning itself to become a leader in renewable energy as well. Communities that have contributed immensely to Nigeria’s energy security deserve reliable electricity that drives local prosperity,” Dr. Aliyu stated.

The REA boss noted that the projects form part of a broader and sustained investment in Rivers State. He disclosed that the Agency has already completed 16 renewable energy projects across the state, delivering more than 11.5MW of installed clean energy capacity and providing electricity access to over 14,300 households and businesses.

He further announced that the Agency’s flagship 10.5MW solar hybrid power plant at the University of Port Harcourt, one of the largest university-based renewable energy projects in Nigeria, has been completed and is ready for commissioning.

Dr. Aliyu added that the new mini-grid projects align with President Tinubu’s vision of building a one-trillion-dollar Nigerian economy, noting that reliable electricity remains the foundation for industrialisation, enterprise development and inclusive economic growth.

Also speaking, the Amanyanabo of Bolo Kingdom, His Royal Highness Acheseinimie Micah Frank, commended the Federal Government, the Rivers State Government and the Rural Electrification Agency for bringing the project to his community.

He described the initiative as transformative, noting that reliable electricity will unlock new economic opportunities, improve productivity and support the livelihoods of residents, particularly the large fishing population that drives the local economy.

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